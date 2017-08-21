Malaysia ends 12-year drought with archery gold

The Malaysian women’s recurve team beat the Indonesia team at Bukit Jalil today. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/BernamadotcomKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Malaysian women’s recurve team did the country proud by shooting their way to a gold today, ending a 12-year drought in the archery competition.

The team, made up of Nur Aliya Ghapar, Nuramalia Haneesha Mazlan and Nur Afisa Abdul Halil, beat defending champions Indonesia 5-1 at the National Archery Range in Bukit Jalil today.

Malaysia rangkul emas acara recurve berpasukan wanita, tewaskan Indonesia di Padang Sintetik MSN, Bukit Jalil #SukanSEA #BangkitBersama pic.twitter.com/tgG0cwvbZg — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) 21 August 2017

The last time Malaysia won gold in the women’s recurve event was in 2005 in Manila when the we won the women’s recurve team event.