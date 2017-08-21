Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Malaysia ends 12-year drought with archery gold

Monday August 21, 2017
12:25 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
August 21, 2017
12:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Gold from women’s recurve event ends 12-year droughtGold from women’s recurve event ends 12-year drought

The Edit: New study show mammograms from 40 saves more livesThe Edit: New study show mammograms from 40 saves more lives

The Edit: Will Maz Kanata be in the Han Solo movie?The Edit: Will Maz Kanata be in the Han Solo movie?

PM Turnbull losing support amid Australian citizenship crisisPM Turnbull losing support amid Australian citizenship crisis

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Malaysian women’s recurve team beat the Indonesia team at Bukit Jalil today. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/BernamadotcomThe Malaysian women’s recurve team beat the Indonesia team at Bukit Jalil today. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/BernamadotcomKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Malaysian women’s recurve team did the country proud by shooting their way to a gold today, ending a 12-year drought in the archery competition.

The team, made up of Nur Aliya Ghapar, Nuramalia Haneesha Mazlan and Nur Afisa Abdul Halil, beat defending champions Indonesia 5-1 at the National Archery Range in Bukit Jalil today.

 

 

The last time Malaysia won gold in the women’s recurve event was in 2005 in Manila when the we won the women’s recurve team event. 

 

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline