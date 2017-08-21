Malaysia ends 12-year drought with archery gold

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Malaysian women’s recurve team did the country proud by shooting their way to a gold today, ending a 12-year drought in the archery competition.
The team, made up of Nur Aliya Ghapar, Nuramalia Haneesha Mazlan and Nur Afisa Abdul Halil, beat defending champions Indonesia 5-1 at the National Archery Range in Bukit Jalil today.
Malaysia rangkul emas acara recurve berpasukan wanita, tewaskan Indonesia di Padang Sintetik MSN, Bukit Jalil #SukanSEA #BangkitBersama pic.twitter.com/tgG0cwvbZg— BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) 21 August 2017
The last time Malaysia won gold in the women’s recurve event was in 2005 in Manila when the we won the women’s recurve team event.
Archery | Women's Team Recurve Gold Medal Match: #MAS🇲🇾 5-1 #INA🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/Vc3i3hb0tB— Kuala Lumpur 2017 (@KL2017) 21 August 2017