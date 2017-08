Malaysia denied SEA Games gold by own goal

National striker Matthew Thomas Davies (right) attempts to seize the ball from Thailand's Phitiwat Sookjitthummakul in the football finals of the KL2017 SEA Games at Stadium Shah Alam, here, today. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Aug 29 — Malaysia’s football team lost 0-1 to Thailand and clinched a SEA Games silver tonight, amid a ticketing fiasco that left some fans angered and subsequently boycotted the match.

Malaysia went down one goal in the first half after goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli accidentally pushed the ball into his own net after a corner kick.

