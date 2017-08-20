Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia clinch second gold in synchronised swimming

Sunday August 20, 2017
04:28 PM GMT+8

The crack pair accumulated 76.3000 points to win the coveted medal in the duet free routine event.— Bernama picThe crack pair accumulated 76.3000 points to win the coveted medal in the duet free routine event.— Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR,  Aug 20 — Zylane Lee Hying Huey-Gan Hua Wei  were in scintillating form in the pool today, winning Malaysia’s second gold medal in synchronised  swimming at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit  Jalil here.

The crack pair accumulated 76.3000 points to win the coveted medal in the duet free routine event, just 0.0667 points ahead of arch rivals  Miya Yong Hsing-Debbie Soh Li Fei of Singapore who had to settle for the silver with 76.2333 points.

Indonesia’s Anisa Feritrianti-Claudia Megawati Suyanto took the bronze with 71.4667 points.

It was a reverse situation for Zylane-Hua Wei against the Singaporean duo in the duet technical routine.

Hua Wei had delivered the first gold medal in synchronised swimming for Malaysia in the solo technical routine two days ago. — Bernama

