Malaysia bags SEA Games gold and silver in squash mixed doubles

The two national mixed doubles pairs Sanjay Singh Chal-S. Sivasangari and Ryan Pasqual-Andrea Lee in action during the final at the National Squash Centre in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture via Twitter/TeamMAS

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 ― Although the national squash team had only undergone two weeks of training together, the team was capable of dominating the mixed doubles event after grabbing the gold and silver medals at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017).

The third gold medal for the squash camp was contributed by the doubles first seed at the Games, Sanjay Singh Chal-S. Sivasangari, who overpowered their compatriots Ryan Neville Pasqual-Andrea Lee Jia Qi, 11-9 11-10 at the National Squash Centre today.

The match was halted temporarily when the score was 5-2 when Sanjay’s racket accidentally hit Ryan Neville’s knee, but the game later resumed until the end of the first set.

Sanjay, 23, said the final was similar to the training sessions which ended with close results.

“We trained together almost every day, so the players knew the type of competition they would face, but today we played better than our opponents,” he said.

The bronze medal went to the Philippine pair of Robert Andrew Garcia-Jemyca Aribado and the Singapore pair of Pang Ka Hoe-Mao Shihui.