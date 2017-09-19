Malaysia add another eight gold medals on second day of track and field events

Malaysian athlete Mohamed Erwan Mohd Hasnoor (left) and Amir Firdaus Jamaluddin pose with the national flag after winning the gold and bronze medal respectively in the 9th Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur September 19, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Athletics contributed another eight gold medals to Malaysia’s overall medal tally on the second day of the 9th Asean Para Games track and field events at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here today.

The eight gold medals won today and six from yesterday’s competition increased the overall collection from athletics to 14 gold medals.

Yesterday’s discus gold medal winner Hemala Devi Enny Kutty overcame a bout of fever to set Malaysia on its way to the first gold medal of the day and her second personal gold, by winning the women’s F11/12 shot put before Eddy Bernard, 16, added the second and his personal second from the men’s T37 Long jump (coordination impairments) with a distance of 5.76m.

Mohamad Erwan Mohd Hasnoor contributed the third after jumping 5.49m to win the men’s T38 (coordination impairments) gold medal while Muhammad Zulhaizat Zainal Abidin added the fourth after winning the men’s 400m T13 (visual impairment) with a time of 54.80s.

Mohd Nasharuddin Mohamad captured the men’s 400m T20 gold medal before S. Thavanesvaran popped up on stage to win the men’s 400m T44 with a time of 56.43s to give Malaysia the sixth gold medal of the day.

Muhamad Ashraf Muhammad Haisham clocked 2 minutes 04.05 seconds to claim the men’s 800m T46 gold while Umi Syuhadah Idris completed the day’s haul by winning the women’s F37 (coordination impairment) gold with a distance of 7.92m.

Indonesia continued its dominance in track and field for the second consecutive day by winning 11 gold medals and increase their overall tally to 20 while Thailand managed to win eight gold medals on both days. — Bernama