Liverpool must believe they can claim top-four finish, says Wijnaldum

Tuesday April 25, 2017
06:48 PM GMT+8

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum in action with West Bromwich Albion’s Ben Foster during their match at The Hawthorns April 16, 2017. — Action Images pic via ReutersLiverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum in action with West Bromwich Albion’s Ben Foster during their match at The Hawthorns April 16, 2017. — Action Images pic via ReutersLIVERPOOL, April 25 — Liverpool will fight for a Premier League top-four finish to secure Champions League action next season despite Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.

Palace came from a goal behind at Anfield to defeat Juergen Klopp’s side, who remain third in the league standings with Manchester City and Manchester United two and three points behind, respectively — but both with two games in hand.

“(As long as) there’s a chance to qualify for the Champions League, we have to believe in it,” Wijnaldum told the club website.

“We will fight for the Champions League spot. That’s the only thing we can do now. We can’t change this game anymore, so we have to look forward.

With four games left to play, Liverpool visit Vicarage Road on Monday to face 10th-placed Watford, who have won their last three home fixtures.

“Against Watford we can change everything and get a good result. We have to look game by game and at the end of the season we will see what happens,” said Wijnaldum. — Reuters

