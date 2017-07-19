Liverpool close in on Robertson signing

Andy Robertson will become Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s third summer signing. — file picLONDON, July 19 — Liverpool are set to sign Hull City defender Andy Robertson after agreeing a fee of around £10 million (RM56 million) for the Scotland international today, according to media reports.

The 23-year-old left-back has left Hull’s pre-season training camp in Portugal in order to have a medical with the Reds tomorrow.

The deal is expected to be £8 million up front, followed by £2 million in add-ons.

Robertson has been instrumental for the Tigers since arriving from Dundee United in 2014 in a £2.8 million deal, making 112 appearances for the East Yorkshire outfit.

Robertson, who has 15 Scotland caps, will become Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s third summer signing, following the arrivals of Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah.

Earlier today, the East Yorkshire side announced the sale of goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic to Leicester City for an undisclosed fee. — AFP