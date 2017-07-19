Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Liga fixture draw postponed by one day following Villar arrest

Wednesday July 19, 2017
11:00 PM GMT+8

Tools

Spain's football federation president Angel Maria Villar is led by Spanish Civil Guards during a raid at the Spanish Football Federation headquarters in Las Rozas, outside Madrid July 18, 2017. ― Reuters picSpain's football federation president Angel Maria Villar is led by Spanish Civil Guards during a raid at the Spanish Football Federation headquarters in Las Rozas, outside Madrid July 18, 2017. ― Reuters picBARCELONA, July 19 — The draw to set fixtures for the next La Liga season will take place one day later than scheduled following yesterday’s arrest of Spanish football chief Angel Maria Villar, the national association announced today.

Arrangements for the new season, due to start on the weekend of August 19, were thrown into doubt after the arrest of Villar, his son Gorka and several other Spanish football federation (RFEF) members after a raid on offices in Madrid as part of an anti-corruption investigation.

The federation postponed three days of meetings which included the draw for fixtures on July 20. — Reuters

