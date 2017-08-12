Lending a helping hand

International Rally of Johor organising committee chairman Datin Paduka Raja Nor Mazli Tun Raja Mohar, Tengku Shaharin Abu Bakar, Tunku Idris Iskandar, UMW Grantt International general manager Amri Hasim, Siew and Tourism Johor director Shukri Masbah. — Picture by Roslan Khamis JOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — It’s make or break for any local rally enthusiast, as the competitive sport can be a strain on one’s financial resources and sometimes prematurely end their competitive driving streak.

Malaysian privateer rally teams are known to compete in one or two rounds of the Malaysian Rally Championship (MRC) before cost burdens and lack of sponsorship force them to pull out.

It can be a very expensive sport for the uninitiated.

However, a local motorsports enthusiast took this as a challenge some four years ago and decided to pool his resources to create a team of privateers under one roof, at present making them the biggest local team under the MRC.

“It was a simple solution for us as we had the resources and some sponsorship money to help other competitors who lacked funding and technical assistance for the championships,” said DWau One Motorsports BDRT team principal and driver Roduwan Rashid when met by Malay Mail at the Johor Rally HQ in Holiday Villa Johor Baru here yesterday.

The 40-year-old rally enthusiast said most of the drivers before joining the team were quite skilled and have their own cars, but lacked the support mainly due to financial constraints.

“Rather than ignoring other privateer teams’ problems, DWau One Motorsports comes in to support them to become a better prepared outfit, ranging from driving skills, prepping their cars, to sourcing for tyres and also technical work on engines or also bodywork.

“Among our team members, there are those who have paint shops and workshops. So, the cost is minimal and as a team, we save on overall costs,” said Roduwan, adding entering a car for one round of the MRC can cost an average of between RM12,000 to RM17,000 depending on class.

At present, the DWau One Motorsports has a total of six cars under them. They include two Subaru Imprezas, two Proton Satrias, one Proton Saga and a Perodua Kelisa.

With many having day jobs, Roduwan acts as the team principal to source for sponsorships and also cheaper items such as the MRF tyres for competition.

Team manager Khalid A. Rashid is more hands-on and will assist Roduwan with the nitty-gritty of managing a rally team.

Roduwan, who started his driving career in go-kart in mid-2000, said this year is quite tough for the team due to lack of sponsorship and funding.

“However, we are still determined to make it as we have been together since 2013. Our team had also managed to clinch last year’s overall class champions for the P9 and P11 classes,” he said.