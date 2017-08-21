Laos beat Brunei 3-0 in men’s football to register first win

Malaysia’s midfielder Muhammad Irfan Zakaria attempts to stop Brunei’s Ak Mohd Alimuddin Pg Jamaludin’s run during the Group A match of the 29th SEA Games at the Shah Alam Stadium August 14, 2017. Brunei lost against Laos today. — Bernama pic PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — Laos registered their first win in the SEA Games men’s football competition after beating Brunei 3-0 in a Group A match at the University Malaya Arena, here today.

Striker Kongmathilath Phithack was the toast of the Laos side when he struck a hattrick, the first in the 29th SEA Games, in the 64th minute, (72nd minute) and 86th minute).

“It was tough in the first half as we didn’t finish the chances we created so we re-organised and changed our strategy and tactic in order to get the goals. I’m happy we did it well in the second half,” said Laos coach Monheng Mikewong.

Laos will face Malaysia in their final Group A fixture on Wednesday. — Bernama