Kyle Korver headed to Cavaliers, says report

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (right) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver during game three of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena, Atlanta May 6, 2016. — Reuters picNEW ORLEANS, Jan 6 ― The Atlanta Hawks are on the verge of finalising a trade that would see guard Kyle Korver join the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, the US media reported last night.

The 35-year-old Korver did not play in Atlanta's 99-94 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and told reporters after the contest that he believed he was being dealt.

“What can I say about it?” Korver said. “It will definitely be mixed emotions.

“This is where I had my best basketball career, honestly. It's where I had all my kids, so it's hard to leave that behind.

“Obviously, it's a great opportunity for me to go to Cleveland. I'm very excited about that part, but there's definitely a lot of relationships that care a lot about here that I'm going to miss.”

Atlanta will reportedly receive a 2019 first-round pick and reserve Mike Dunleavy, according to Yahoo Sports, and ESPN reported that reserve Mo Williams may also be going back to Atlanta in the deal.

Korver is a three-point shooting specialist who is averaging 9.5 points and 40.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc this season.

The former second-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2003 NBA entry draft is a lifetime 42.9 percent three-point shooter.

Guard Dennis Schroder scored a game-high 23 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 73 seconds left, and forward Paul Millsap added a 15-foot jumper with 38 seconds left to cement the victory for Atlanta.

It was the Hawks' fifth consecutive win and their 10th in the last 14 games. Schroder and Millsap combined for the Hawks' final 11 points.

“It's tough, man,” Millsap said of Korver's apparent exit. “But to see him on the bench and continue to cheer us on knowing that he's going to another team ― to me, that means a lot. It says it's a lot about his personality and his character.

“For a guy to be traded and know that he's going on another team but continue to support his teammates, to continue to support us, says a lot about who he is.” ― AFP