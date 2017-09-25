Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Klopp keen to shore up Liverpool defence ahead of Moscow test

Monday September 25, 2017
06:19 PM GMT+8

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is determined to stop Liverpool leaking goals this season. — Reuters picLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is determined to stop Liverpool leaking goals this season. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 25 — Jurgen Klopp is determined to stop Liverpool leaking goals this season but has faith in the way his side are playing ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League trip to Spartak Moscow.

The Merseyside club ended a four-game winless run by beating Leicester 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday but have conceded 18 goals over 10 games in all competitions.

“It’s obvious we concede too many, there’s no doubt. That’s really hard for me,” Klopp told reporters.

“Usually, I’m a really good defensive coach, but obviously that has worked not too well so far.”

Liverpool missed out on Southampton centre back Virgil van Dijk in the summer and while left-back Andrew Robertson was the only defender added in the transfer window Klopp says he is happy with the squad.

“We will be fine. It’s how it is. I have faith, not only offensive, but in our squad,” the German said, adding that only the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City earlier this month was hard to recover from.

“Sometimes you need a punch in the face and we have had already a few — not too hard. Manchester City was hard, that was the only one.

“We were not really on the floor, but we always got up. We are here and we play good football. I like the shape we play.”

Liverpool’s next league game is at Newcastle United on Sunday. — Reuters 

