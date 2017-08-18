KL2017 opening ceremony will leave lasting memories, says committee

Memories has appointed award-winning film director Saw Teong Hin as creative director of tomorrow’s KL2017 opening ceremony. ― Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― Punchy 20 minutes of pure adrenaline rush await spectators who attend tomorrow’s KL2017 opening ceremony.

The climax will be the cauldron lighting where three athletes each from five sports will do the last lap of the torch run before passing it to the person who will light it.

“It will be a celebration of past, present and future. Three athletes — a sporting legend from the past will be accompanied by a present champion and a future champion will be involved before handing it over to the person who will light the cauldron,” revealed Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also the chairman of the organising committee (Masoc).

The highly anticipated sold-out event, which takes place at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil at 8pm, will begin with parades of nations and athletes, followed by flag-raising and oath-taking ceremonies.

Memories Entertainment, with Francis Danker as adviser, won the bid to produce the show.

His career in music and event management spans over 50 years.

Memories has also appointed award-winning film director Saw Teong Hin as creative director.

“It will be spectacular. The aim is to entertain and inspire,” said Khairy.

“With the coming 60th Merdeka Day celebration, the show will primarily be about the best of Malaysia, but performed in a way that’s stylised and not cliched.”

Saw, 54, is best known as the man behind Puteri Gunung Ledang, the 2004 epic fantasy period movie which earned him Best Director at the 18th Malaysian Film Festival in 2005.

The concept of the showcase is Bangkit Bersama (Rising Together), as per KL2017’s theme.

The showcase will also feature mixed cultural music and dance performances that celebrate the diversity and heritage of this region.

“KL2017 is not just about medal hunting, but also to create memories, celebrating friendships and unity, and showcasing our region’s rich cultural heritage,” Khairy said.

“It’s important the opening ceremony, which hopefully is going to be the biggest show in Southeast Asia this year, reflects all of that.”

Those attending the opening ceremony are urged to use public transport and to come from 4pm, when the gates open ahead of a two-hour pre-show from 6pm.

There are limited parking spaces at Selangor Turf Club about 1km away, and shuttle services are available every 10 minutes.