Kings stun Warriors in NBA overtime

Sacramento Kings' DeMarcus Cousins (right) against Houston Rockets' Clint Capela in their NBA match in Houston January 31, 2017. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Feb 25 — The Sacramento Kings up-ended the Golden State Warriors 109-106 in overtime on yesterday, ending a 13-game losing streak against the NBA Western Conference power.

Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins scored 32 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists as Sacramento bounced back from a heart-breaking loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, when Devin Booker's buzzer-beater sealed the win for the last-place team in the West.

“It feels amazing,” Cousins said of holding off a Warriors team boasting the best record in the league. “We gave up a tough one last night. We could have easily come in here with our heads down. But the fight that this team showed tonight was incredible.

“It was a complete team effort, and we came out and got a big win.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had already been ejected from the game when it came down to the final seconds of overtime.

With the Warriors down 107-106, NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry missed two layups that could have given them the lead.

Darren Collison made two free throws to stretch Sacramento's lead to 109-106 with 2.5 seconds remaining and Warriors forward Draymond Green, wide open at the top of the three-point arc, missed as the final tenths of a second ticked off the clock.

A technical foul called on Green, for arguing a call against teammate Kevon Looney, riled Kerr in the third quarter. Kerr stormed the court and was thrown out of the game.

His Warriors had struggled throughout. Kevin Durant finished with 10 points, connecting on just two of his 10 attempts from the floor.

Curry led the Warriors with 35 points and nine assists. Klay Thompson added 26 points for the Warriors, who suffered just their eighth defeat of the season against 43 victories. — AFP