Kim Swee not satisfied despite win against Myanmar

The Malaysian Under-22 team celebrate after scoring during their match against the Myanmar U-22 squad in Shah Alam July 13, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, July 14 — National under-22 squad head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee did not hide his disappointment with the team’s performance despite a 2-0 victory against Myanmar’s U-22 squad in an international friendly at the Shah Alam Stadium last night.

He said weaknesses could be seen in midfield and defence where players could not deliver the right pass, giving opponents opportunities for quick counter attacks.

“In this match, I felt the midfielders and defenders were not so well organised, they were slow in getting the ball to the other side of the pitch. The passes were also not accurate and they often lost the ball,” he told a press conference after the match.

In the match last night, N. Thanabalan put the young squad ahead in the 26th minute before substitute Muhammad Danial Ashraf Abdullah added the second in the 86th minute.

Kim Swee acknowledged that a short training period as well as fatigue due to a packed M-League schedule were among reasons for the team’s poor performance.

The Melaka-born coach hopes his players would use the remaining four days to improve their weaknesses before leaving for Bangkok, Thailand for the qualifying round of the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Cup which begins on July 19.

Malaysia has been drawn in Group H with Indonesia, Mongolia and host Thailand. — Bernama