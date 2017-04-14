Kian Meng-Pei Jing in semis of Singapore Open

File picture shows mixed doubles players Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing in action against Ferdinand Sinarti Surbakti and Cynthia Shara Ayunidha of Indonesia during the Malaysia Masters in the Sibu Indoor Stadium, January 18, 2017. — Bernama picSINGAPORE, April 14 — Malaysia’s second ranked mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing have made it to the semifinals of the Singapore Open badminton tournament.

The eighth seeded pair dragged the fourth seeded Joachim Fischer Nielsen-Christinna Pedersen from Denmark to a rubber set before prevailing in 10-21, 21-18, 21-18.

They will meet Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai from Thailand who nailed seventh seeded Indonesian pair Praveen Jordon-Debby Susanto 21-17, 21-13.

Speaking to Bernama after the hard-fought 69-minute match, Pei Jing said that strong support from the audience really helped them in winning the game.

“We felt like we were playing at home. So many supporters here,” said Pei Jing while at the same time thanking supporters who all the way through ‘shook’ the Singapore Indoor Stadium with ‘Malaysia Boleh!’

Asked on their chances against their Thai opponents in the semis tomorrow, Pei Jin said : “It will be a “50:50”.” “We met them once and they are at a very comfortable stage. Nonetheless, we definitely will fight for Malaysia. We hope we can play well like today. No pressure on playing tomorrow,” she said.

This is the first time the pair have entering the semifinal stage in the Super Series.

Earlier, national number one men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong failed to book a place in the semi-finals of the tournament which offers total prize money of US$350,000 (RM1.54 million).

The second seeded pair were outpaced by the Indonesian pair of Hardianto Hardianto-Berry Angriawan in a 36-minute match.

Hardianto-Angriawan will meet the current world number one from China, Li Junhui-Liu Yuchen who beat eighth seeded Indonesian pair Ricky Karandasuwardi-Angga Pratama in the quarter-finals.

The Singapore Open badminton tournament is being held for six days from April 11. — Bernama