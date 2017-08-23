Khairul ‘Speedy’ Hafiz Jantan’s dad leads convoy to Bukit Jalil to support son

Khairul Hafiz Jantan clocked 10.38s to win the gold medal ahead of defending champion Eric Cray from the Philippines. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Newly crowned SEA Games sprint king Khairul Hafiz Jantan’s father Jantan Ramli arrived with his family members in a 13-vehicle convoy from Melaka to cheer and support his son at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil last night.

“Our effort was not in vain because we were able to watch all the action live, including how Khairul won the 100m race against the defending champion,” said Jantan Ramli, 48 when met at the National Stadium, here last night.

Khairul who clocked 10.38s to win the gold medal ahead of defending champion Eric Cray from the Philippines ended Malaysia’s 14-year-wait to win the 100m sprint gold after Terengganu’s Nazmizan Mohamed had clinched the 100m and 200m gold medals at the 2003 Vietnam SEA Games.

“Thank God, he was able to win and fulfill the aspirations of the nation who rooted for his win...his win is a present to all Malaysians,” he told Bernama.

What attracted the attention of the convoy was that all the family members were dressed in green with the words “The Speedy Jantan” displayed.

The victory is a reward for our prayers, including his mother Norliza Muhamat.

“Every night we will contact him and he too never fails to contact us every day,” he said.

He hoped Khairul would continue his momentum in the 200m scheduled tomorrow and probably the 4x100m later.

After the win Khairul was greeted by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. ― Bernama