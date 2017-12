Kelantan to finalise talks with Marko Simic, says KAFA chief

File picture shows Melaka United team manager Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi (left) handing a jersey to Marko Simic from Negeri Sembilan FC who will play with Melaka for the rest of the 2017 Super League season, at a press conference June 12, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Dec 25 — The Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) will finalise talks with Croatian Marko Simic to bolster the team’s performance in the Malaysian League (M-League) next season.

Its president, Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan said the former Melaka United striker would arrive in Kota Bharu on Thursday to discuss the contract with KAFA.

“I had been in touch with Simic who expressed his desire to meet with KAFA and is ready to sign a contract with Kelantan team.

“In fact, Simic also shows keen interest to join Kelantan next season as he is willing to compromise on a few small things in the contract that would be offered to him,” she said when contacted here, today.

In previous reports, KAFA expressed its interest in getting the 30-year-old striker to add firepower to the team’s attack and early negotiations showed positive results.

However, there was speculation that the in demand player had been wooed by the Kedah team.

Bibi Ramjani said KAFA would offer Simic a one-year contract and would not hesitate to extend it provided he put up a satisfactory performance.

Another foreign player lined-up is the Philippines’ national striker Misagh Bahadoran would almost certainly wear the Red Warriors jersey to fill the quota of Asean players.

“I can confirm that there is 90 per cent chance that Bahadoran will join the Red Warriors and he will arrive in Kelantan on Friday.”

Kelantan has three foreign players, Margaro Gomis (France), Cassio Francisco de Jesus (Brazil) and Do Dong-hyun (South Korea). — Bernama