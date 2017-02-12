Kedah crush Pahang 4-1 to top Super League table

Kedah's Mohd Syazwan Zainon (right) in Super League action with Pahang's Matthew Thomas Davies at Stadium Darul Aman in Alor Star February 11, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Kedah have overthrown Pahang as leaders of the Super League table when they blasted the East Coast team 4-1 at Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Star last night.

Kedah are leading with eight points while Pahang are in second spot on better goal difference despite sharing seven points with Perak and T-Team after four matches.

The Red Eagles opened scoring through Baddrol Bakhtiar just before the first half whistle and Danish import, Ken Ilso Larsen doubled the score in the 66th minite followed by Muhammad Farhan Roslan eight minutes later.

Pahang reduced the deficit via their Brazillian import Matheus Alves Leandro in the 89th minute while Larsen made it 4-1 for Kedah, one minute later.

At Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, a late goal by Lebanese import Mohammed Mahmoud Ghaddar in the 89th minute helped Kelantan to beat Felda United 2-1.

The Red Warriors had opened scoring in the 33rd minute via Indra Putra Mahayuddin but Liberian import Zah Rahan Krangar equalised for Felda United in the dying minutes of the first half.

Defending champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) were forced to share a point with Selangor when both teams played to a goalless draw at Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin.

Meanwhile, T-Team edged 2016 Premier League champions, Melaka United 2-1 at Hang Jebat Stadium with an early goal by Malian import Mamadou Samassa in the fourth minute while another import player Uzbekistan, Farhod Tadjiyev put T-Team two up, 10 minutes later.

South Korean import Jeon Woo-young pulled one goal back for Melaka in the 47th minute.

At the State Stadium in Batu Kawan, Sarawak snatched a 1-0 victory against hosts Penang when Filipino import Mark Andrew Hartmann scored the only goal of the match in the 71st minute.

Earlier, Super League newbies, PKNS FC were in top form when they thrashed Perak 3-0 at Shah Alam Stadium.

PKNS FC benefitted from goals by their Argentinian import Lucas Sebastian Espindola who scored twice, in the 45th and 47th minutes, and national striker Mohd Safee Sali in the 85th minute. — Bernama