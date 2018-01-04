Kafa signs two more import players

KOTA BARU, Jan 4 — The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) has signed two more import players to bolster Kelantan’s chances in the league this season.

Ferdinand Sinaga of Indonesia was signed under the Asean import quota and Bruno Lopes of Brazil under the international quota.

The addition of the two strikers has completed Kelantan’s quota of import players, having previously signed French midfielder Magaro Gomis, defender Cassio Francisco De Jesus of Brazil and midfielder Do Dong Hyun of South Korea.

Kafa president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan said Sinaga and Lopes were signed up for one season.

“They have both played in the Indonesian league, with Sinaga featuring for PSM Makassar while Lopes was with Persija Jakarta last season,” she told reporters here, today. — Bernama