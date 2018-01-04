Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Kafa signs two more import players

Thursday January 4, 2018
11:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Mourinho staying on at Man Utd, dismisses ‘garbage’ reportsMourinho staying on at Man Utd, dismisses ‘garbage’ reports

Egypt’s grand mufti says bitcoin forbidden in IslamEgypt’s grand mufti says bitcoin forbidden in Islam

Prioritise spirit of consensus, Anwar tells Pakatan leadersPrioritise spirit of consensus, Anwar tells Pakatan leaders

Shinzo Abe: Japan faces greatest danger since world warShinzo Abe: Japan faces greatest danger since world war

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA BARU, Jan 4 — The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) has signed two more import players to bolster Kelantan’s chances in the league this season.

Ferdinand Sinaga of Indonesia was signed under the Asean import quota and Bruno Lopes of Brazil under the international quota.

The addition of the two strikers has completed Kelantan’s quota of import players, having previously signed French midfielder Magaro Gomis, defender Cassio Francisco De Jesus of Brazil and midfielder Do Dong Hyun of South Korea.

Kafa president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan said Sinaga and Lopes were signed up for one season.

“They have both played in the Indonesian league, with Sinaga featuring for PSM Makassar while Lopes was with Persija Jakarta last season,” she told reporters here, today. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline