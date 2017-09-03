Johor to give incentive to excellent KL2017 state athletes

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the incentive to Johor athletes would be given based on the rates as stipulated in the guideline. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BARU, Sept 3 — The Johor government will roll out incentives to athletes of the state who delivered medals at the recent 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017).

Its Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the incentive would be given based on the rates as stipulated in the guideline.

“Indeed, we do have a guideline on the (incentive) rate for any athlete from Johor who won medals (in the KL2017),” he told reporters after officiating the Johor chapter of the Malaysian Xiang Lian Youth Association and opening the Johor Youth Leaders Feast, here today.

Mohamed Khaled also congratulated the state athletes for contributing medals to the country as Malaysia bagged 145 gold, 92 silver and 86 bronze medals at the SEA Games.

Meanwhile, Johor Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Zulkarnain Kamisan said out of 55 athletes from the state who took part in KL2017, 18 delivered gold, 17 silver and seven bronze.

“The incentive-giving ceremony will be held soon in which the gold medal winners will receive RM4,000 each, silver (RM2,000) and bronze (RM1,000),” he said. — Bernama