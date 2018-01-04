Japan midfielder Ideguchi set to join Leeds United

Japan's Yosuke Ideguchi (centre) celebrates after scoring a goal at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, December 9, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Jan 4 — Japan international Yosuke Ideguchi is poised to join Leeds United from Gamba Osaka, the English Championship club said today.

The 21-year-old midfielder will be loaned to Spanish second-tier side Cultural Leonesa until the end of the season, subject to a medical next week, Leeds officials added.

“I felt like I needed a new challenge, to help me develop further as a player,” Ideguchi told a news conference.

“Hopefully I can deliver some good news to people back in Japan rather than have people wonder where I disappeared to.”

Ideguchi, instantly recognisable with his bleached-blond buzz cut, must also resolve the issue of his British work permit before making his Leeds debut, having failed to make the required amount of senior Japan appearances to automatically qualify.

He has played just 11 times for Japan, scoring two goals, including one in the 2-0 home win over Australia last August that secured his country’s place at this year’s World Cup in Russia.

Ideguchi was also a member of the Japanese Olympic side at the 2016 Rio Games. — AFP