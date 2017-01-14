Jack and DeGale weigh in ahead of Mayweather-promoted bout (VIDEO)

Floyd Mayweather speaks during the press conference as James DeGale, trainer Jim McDonnell and Badou Jack look on at Highline Ballroom, New York City on January 12, 2017. — Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic NEW YORK CITY, Jan 14 — The stage is set for a super middleweight unification bout in Brooklyn today.

The WBC champion Badou Jack (20-1-2, 12KO) and his IBF counterpart James DeGale (23-1, 14 KO) met their weights when they stepped on the scales yesterday at the Barclays Centre under the watchful eye of boxer-turned-promoter Floyd Mayweather.

“Listen Saturday night, it’s going off. I’ve got no question and no doubt that I will become the unified world champion,” said the boastful Brit, DeGale, a southpaw.

His American opponent was more succinct.

“This is the best camp of my life, of my career. You see 167.2 — made the weight easy. Let’s get it on.”

For Mayweather, the fight marks the first time he has promoted a fight other than his own with Jack in his stable of boxers.

The task as been difficult for the undefeated professional (49-0) who retired in 2015 but has been dogged thoughout the buildup to today’s match with questions of returning to the ring or facing UFC star Connor McGregor.

However, Mayweather said he would not come out of retirement…except at the right price which he named as US$100 million (RM446 million). —Reuters