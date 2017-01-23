Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 11:56 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Sports

Injured Busquets set to miss two games

Monday January 23, 2017
11:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Syrian rebels say will continue fighting if peace talks failSyrian rebels say will continue fighting if peace talks fail

Nadal reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015Nadal reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015

The Edit: 2016 baby boom in China after one-child rule relaxedThe Edit: 2016 baby boom in China after one-child rule relaxed

Angry farmers spray European Union HQ with milk powderAngry farmers spray European Union HQ with milk powder

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets is carried away on a stretcher after injuring his ligaments, January 22, 2017. ― Reuters picBarcelona's Sergio Busquets is carried away on a stretcher after injuring his ligaments, January 22, 2017. ― Reuters picBARCELONA, Jan 23 — Influential Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, who was stretchered off in yesterday’s 4-0 win at Eibar, looks set to miss at least the next two games after spraining an ankle.

“Results on Monday confirm that Busquets has a sprained external lateral ligament in his right ankle,” the Spanish champions said in a statement, without indicating how long he would be out for.

Spanish media said he would miss the next 10-15 days, which would definitely rule him out of Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad and the game with Real Betis yesterday.

The Spanish international’s ankle was trapped under the weight of Eibar’s Gonzalo Escalante’s studs and the Argentine was fortunate to escape without even being shown a yellow card. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline