Injured Busquets set to miss two games

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets is carried away on a stretcher after injuring his ligaments, January 22, 2017. ― Reuters picBARCELONA, Jan 23 — Influential Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, who was stretchered off in yesterday’s 4-0 win at Eibar, looks set to miss at least the next two games after spraining an ankle.

“Results on Monday confirm that Busquets has a sprained external lateral ligament in his right ankle,” the Spanish champions said in a statement, without indicating how long he would be out for.

Spanish media said he would miss the next 10-15 days, which would definitely rule him out of Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad and the game with Real Betis yesterday.

The Spanish international’s ankle was trapped under the weight of Eibar’s Gonzalo Escalante’s studs and the Argentine was fortunate to escape without even being shown a yellow card. — AFP