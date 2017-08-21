Indonesia’s sepak takraw association admits mistake after yesterday’s walkout

Indonesia’s coach Asry Syam (right) leads his players to stage a walk-out in protest of the referee’s decision during the Women Regu Sepak Takraw match against Malaysia in KL2017 SEA Games at Titiwangsa Stadium, August 20, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Sepaktakraw Association of Indonesia (PSI) today admitted that walking out of the match against Malaysia was a big mistake and apologised for the action and inconvenience caused.

PSI deputy president H. Syafrizal Bakhtiar said the decision by the coach and the players to walk out in protest against the match referee’s decision was taken in the heat of the moment as emotion had taken over any rationale thinking.

“After watching the video recording and data, it was clear that our ‘tekong’ had lifted her leg before the serve. The action is not allowed and an offence. During the action on the court, the coach, players and management based their judgement on what they saw with their ‘naked eye’ and that was wrong,” he told Bernama today.

Syafrizal who was also the team manager said he had pleaded to the coach to not leave the court but since the atmosphere was tense, a small matter can become a big issue.

“As the manager I had tried my best to defuse the situation and follow the procedures to register a protest according to the International Sepak Takraw Federation (Istaf) procedures but the situation was beyond control and we walked out but it was big mistake,” he said.

The walkout by coach Asry Syam and the players was in protest against Singapore referee Mohd Radhi Che Mei’s decision to penalise four services by Indonesia’s ‘tekong’ Lena while leading 16-10 in the second set.

Malaysia had won the first set 22-20 after a mammoth battle but when Mohd Radhi penalised Lena’s serve when the score was 16-10 in favour of Indonesia, coach Asry Syam rushed into the court to protest the decision and later urged his players to leave the court in protest despite pleas from team officials.

Match referee Mohd Radhi Che Mei later awarded the match to Malaysia with a 2-0 score.

Asry together with his players Dini Mita Sari, Leni, Florensia Cristy, Lena and Evana Rahmawati later left the Titiwangsa Stadium hurriedly.

Indonesia’s fate is expected to be known after Istaf’s technical committee meeting. — Bernama