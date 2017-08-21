Indonesia could be in trouble for walking out of sepak takraw match

Indonesia’s coach Asry Syam (right) leads his players to stage a walk-out in protest of the referee’s decision during the Women Regu Sepak Takraw match against Malaysia in KL2017 SEA Games at Titiwangsa Stadium, August 20, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The International Sepak Takraw Federation (Istaf) will study all reports and video evidence before deciding on the type of action to be taken against Indonesia women’s sepak takraw team for staging a walk out during their match against Malaysia yesterday.

Istaf secretary general Datuk Abdul Halim Kader said the incident should (walk out) not have happened since the Indonesians can use the proper procedure and channel to lodge a protest instead of walking out and leaving the stadium immediately.

“We will look at the reports and video recording before handing out any punishment,” he told reporters here today adding that Indonesia may have breached the regulations under 9.7 of the SEA Games organising committee’s technical rules.

The Indonesian women’s sepak takraw team who were allegedly unhappy with the decision of the referee staged a walk out half way through the second game against Malaysia at the Titiwangsa Stadium yesterday.

The walk out was the first major incident to mar the 29th SEA Games which officially opened on Saturday in glittering fashion although a glitch in the souvenir programme was spotted featuring the Indonesian flag (upside-down).

Match referee Mohd Radhi Che Mei later awarded the match to Malaysia with a 2-0 score.

Malaysia had won the first set 22-20 after a mammoth battle but when Mohd Radhi penalised Indonesian ‘tekong’ Lena’s serve when the score was 16-10 in favour of Indonesia, coach Asry Syam rushed into the court to protest the decision and later urged his players to leave the court in protest despite pleas from team officials.

Asry together with his players Dini Mita Sari, Leni, Florensia Cristy, Lena and Evana Rahmawati later left the Titiwangsa Stadium hurriedly.

Meanwhile, Abdul Halim said ISTAF would not take action against Cambodia’s last minute withdrawal from the men’s doubles competition because they could not avoid some technical problems that had plagued the team. — Bernama