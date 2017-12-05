Indian motorsport charity drive to uplift community’s motorsport exposure

Datuk K. Sethambaram and Jai Prakash during a walkabout of the cars that were expected to make an appearance for test drives and rides during the event on December 23, 2017. — Pictures by Shafwan ZaidonPUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — The Malaysian Indian Motorsport Academy (Mima) is organising the Speed Fiesta 2017, a charity event that would see Malaysian Indian auto-enthusiasts nationwide gathered en masse for the first time at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

The exclusive event scheduled on December 23, with only Malaysian Indians participation allowed, is aimed at raising funds to sponsor 200 impoverished Indian primary school students from 20 Tamil schools in rural areas nationwide.

Mima founder and main organiser R&D Grand Prix Merchandises Sdn Bhd group CEO Datuk K. Sethambaram said the event provided a proper platform for Malaysian Indians and its motorsport communities to be exposed further to the world of motorsports in general.

“The Indian community is often left out compared to other ethnic motorsports groups and problems exist because they do not have established avenues to be given opportunities for nationwide motorsport participations,” he said.

Datuk K. Sethambaram (centre) and Jai Prakash (third from right) during the Speed Fiesta 2017 press conference.Sethambaram said primary school students were targeted because these groups were able to be moulded at a young age and very inquisitive of the outside world.

“The selected top students from each school will be carefully vetted through by our team to ensure they are and that the funds collected will be channelled to them directly for their use,” he said.

Among the items sponsored are school uniforms, learning materials, basic school sports needs and transportation fees.

He said the maiden event was able to contribute in the upbringing of Indian youths as a skilled group in the automobile industry and provide awareness to the public.

“We want them to experience motorsports o spark their interests and further understand the facilities available to them.”

“With the help of Mima as a pioneer to gather the community, car enthusiasts and car clubs under one roof, we hope to achieve our goals through this event,” he said.

Co-organiser Bambush Revamp Motorsports and president Jai Prakash said motorsports played a significant role in influencing youths towards a healthy lifestyle.

“We are targeting Indian youths from various backgrounds as we want to divert them from social problems persisting in the community to a genuine hobby and interest,” he said.

He said the event was a stepping stone for Indian motorsports communities as it aimed to create social awareness through attractive activities planned.

“Our motorsport communities is very encouraging but lacked the proper method to showcase their creativity.”

“We have car modders who have tremendous talents but we want them to go beyond than just showing off to their friends. We want them to see that motorsports enthusiasm can be shared with each another on a bigger scale,” he said.

Organisers said the expected turnout was around 3,000 to 4,000 people consisted of auto-enthusiasts and car club members from the community.

Participants can also look forward to exciting segments such as supercars test drives, auto shows held at the paddock areas, full SIC guided tours for visitors and simulation challenges with subsidised fees as Mima have waived additional costs.

An attempt by the Malaysian Book of Records is also being considered during the event to obtain the record of the most vehicles driven on the track simultaneously with a target of at least 1,000 vehicles.