Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

IAAF rebuff Bolt blocks criticism

Saturday August 5, 2017
06:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Eight still missing after flooding at diamond mine in RussiaEight still missing after flooding at diamond mine in Russia

Projek MMO: Di hari bahagia, Puteri Johor tidak lupa rakan masa kecilProjek MMO: Di hari bahagia, Puteri Johor tidak lupa rakan masa kecil

The Edit: Discover nature via ‘The Nut Job 2’The Edit: Discover nature via ‘The Nut Job 2’

The Edit: ‘Karate Kid’ reboot comes to YouTubeThe Edit: ‘Karate Kid’ reboot comes to YouTube

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after the heat in London, August 5, 2017. — Reuters picUsain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after the heat in London, August 5, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Aug 5 — World Athletics Championships organisers rebuffed criticism from Usain Bolt about his starting blocks in the 100 metres today, insisting they had been checked and were the same model used in Beijing two years ago.

Bolt, who will seek to finish his matchless individual sprint career with a 100m gold medal in the London Stadium tonight, was, unusually for him, highly critical of the blocks after his sluggish performance in yesterday’s first round.

“That was very bad,” he told reporters after recovering from a dismal start to win his heat in 10.07 seconds.

“I stumbled a little bit coming out of my blocks. I’m not really a fan of these blocks. These are the worst blocks I have ever experienced. I have to get the start together as I can’t keep doing this.”

Pressed on what exactly was wrong with them, he said: “It’s shaky. When I did my warm-up and pushed back, it fell back. It’s just not what I’m used to. It’s not as sturdy.”

Asked for a response to the criticism, a spokesman for the world governing body, the IAAF, said: “The starting blocks here in London are exactly the same model as were used at the last world championships in Beijing.

“The starting equipment including the blocks are checked after each session.”

Bolt will run in the third semi-final tonight, with the final to be staged two and a half hours later.

He is seeking his fourth gold in the event, having won at every world championships since 2009 apart from 2011 in Daegu when he was disqualified for a false start. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline