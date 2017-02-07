IAAF approves extension of Russian doping ban

Sebastian Coe, IAAF president, at a press conference as part of the International Association of Athletics Federations council meeting in Monaco February 6, 2017. — Reuters picMONACO, Feb 7 — World athletics chiefs voted to extend Russia's blanket ban from international competition yesterday, putting in doubt the European powerhouse's participation at the World Championships in London in August.

The IAAF issued a statement saying its council, chaired by president Sebastien Coe, had approved the taskforce's recommendation to extend Russia's ban, explaining that the country was "not ready for reinstatement."

Russia has been banned since November 2015 following a damaging report alleging that state-sponsored doping was rife in the country.

The ban had already been extended in March and then June 2016, preventing Russia's athletes from competing at the Rio Olympics.

The taskforce's recommendations also set out a roadmap to reinstatement.

But while “acknowledging several positive developments” at recent meetings in Moscow with RusAF, the Russian Athletics Federation, the taskforce also “pointed to some negative developments” including “unhelpful public comments recently made by some Russian sporting officials.”

It said that RusAF “continues to face practical and legal difficulties in enforcing provisional doping bans and there continues to be very limited testing of Russian track and field athletes at the national level as well as troubling incidents at what testing is taking place.”

The roadmap to reinstatement specifies that “testing of Russian athletes must take place without further incidents or difficulties” and that RusAF takes “demonstrable objective and practical steps to cultivate the clean sport movement.”

Coe meanwhile reiterated the IAAF's commitment to giving clean Russian athletes the possibility to compete as neutrals.

“Our priority is to return clean athletes to competition but we must all have confidence in the process,” said Coe at the IAAF's Council meeting in Cap d'Ail, France.

“Clean Russian athletes have been badly let down by their national system. We must ensure they are protected and that those safeguards give confidence to the rest of the world that there is a level playing field of competition when Russians return.”

So far in 2017, 35 Russian athletes have applied to compete as neutral athletes in international competition, the statement added.

More than 60 Russian athletes have been added to the IAAF's international testing pool which, although not guaranteeing those athletes reinstatement, Coe said it does mean the world governing body has a greater “guarantee they have undergone a long term recognised, independent and fully Wada Code-compliant drug-testing programme.” — AFP