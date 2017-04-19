I don’t race for the money, Azizulhasni says

Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates with gold medal in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA TERENGGANU, April 19 — ‘Pocket Rocketman’ Azizulhasni Awang has urged other Malaysian athletes to use national glory as their motivation in pursuit of sports excellence and not to think about the money.

Azizul said his success as the keirin world champion after 10 years of hard work was for his personal satisfaction, for his country Malaysia and his home state Terengganu.

“I have always been independent from the start and believe that if you go after performance, the money will come to you.”

“I do not race for money and am surprised by the big reward from the Terengganu government. I hope my success can inspire other athletes to reach a higher level and create history,” he told reporters after a ceremony to celebrate his success which was attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman, state leaders and about 2,000 people at Wisma Darul Iman, here today.

The Dungun born cycling sensation hopes that his success can attract more people of Terengganu to be involved in sports and prevent them from becoming involved in social problems.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Razif said the Terengganu government will continue to focus on sports that athletes managed to excel at international level such as cycling, endurance riding, hockey and football.

The Terengganu government will also provide training incentive of RM2,000 per month to state athletes who get to represent the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“The construction of a velodrome in Dungun will raise the quality of cycling in Terengganu. We have received approval of RM1 million from the federal government for the project which will start this year.” — Bernama