Honours even as Vardy strikes

HUDDERSFIELD, Sept 17 — Jamie Vardy gave 2016 champions Leicester a much-needed point yesterday as his penalty secured a 1-1 draw at newboys Huddersfield in their Premier League clash.

Vardy scored from the spot — as he had done in the 2-1 loss to Chelsea last weekend — just minutes after Belgian international Laurent Depoitre marked his full Premier League debut by giving the hosts a deserved lead in the opening minute of the second-half.

The point preserved Huddersfield’s unbeaten home record and leaves them on eight points whilst Leicester are in 14th spot, a more precarious position as they are level on four points with third from bottom West Ham.

Huddersfield dominated the first-half without being able to convert their chances but they appeared to have put that right when Depoitre struck early on in the second-half.

However, Vardy made no mistake from the spot — his fifth goal in the last six matches — after levelling from the penalty spot in the 50th minute when Chris Lowe brought down Andy King.

Kasper Schmeichel came to Leicester’s rescue soon afterwards tipping over the bar Mathias Jorgensen’s firmly-struck shot from outside the area.

Jorgensen subsequently had an effort in the back of the net but to his consternation it was ruled out, team-mate Elias Kachunga being adjudged to be offside.

Vardy blotted his copybook when he missed from three yards out with 20 minutes remaining — the impressive Tom Ince testing Schmeichel from long range as both sides pressed for a second but neither were to land a killer blow. — AFP