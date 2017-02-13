Higuain double downs Cagliari as Juve march on

Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain scores in the Serie A away to Cagliari February 12, 2107. — Reuters picMILAN, Feb 13 — Gonzalo Higuain struck his 21st Serie A brace to go joint-top in the scoring charts as Juventus opened up a seven-point lead with a comfortable 2-0 win at Cagliari yesterday.

Higuain's 17th and 18th goals of the league season means the Argentina striker is tied with Roma front man Edin Dzeko, who missed a penalty then made amends with Roma's second in a 2-0 win at Crotone.

Juventus, claiming their 20th win in 24 games, remain top of Serie A with a seven-point lead on Roma.

Third-placed Napoli are nine points behind the Turin giants, days ahead of a crucial Champions League trip to Real Madrid.

Juventus are not in action in Europe until they visit Porto on February 22 and Massimiliano Allegri's men have capitalised to further underline their bid for a record sixth consecutive title.

Allegri, coach of Cagliari before he moved to AC Milan and led them to the 2011 title, took charge of Juventus in the league for the 100th time and stuck with the 4-2-3-1 system that has recently replaced is 3-5-2 formation.

Juve were without defender Andrea Barzagli due to injury and Miralem Pjanic was rested for Claudio Marchisio, who hobbled off just after the hour to be replaced by the Bosnian midfielder having sent Higuain on his way to the opener.

Although Mario Mandzukic's early header came close, Gianluigi Buffon was tested by a Bruno Alves free kick that inched wide, awarded after Giorgio Chiellini hacked down Nicolo Barella on the edge of the area.

Chiellini made way for Daniele Rugani and Juventus took the lead with their first genuine chance.

Marchisio's ball over the Cagliari back line found Higuain on the run and the Argentine timed it to perfection to chip Rafael at the 'keeper's far post.

It was Higuain's sixth consecutive Serie A match on target but there was more to come only two minutes after the restart.

Paulo Dybala was the willing recipient of Juan Cuadrado's ball after a speedy attack by the Colombian, and set up Higuain for an angled strike.

It was the 24th time in Serie A that Higuain, who now has 21 braces and three hat-tricks, had scored multiple goals in a game since arriving from Real Madrid in 2013.

Italian Serie A results yesterday

Crotone 0 Roma 2 (Nainggolan 40, Dzeko 77)

Inter Milan 2 (Eder 14, Candreva 54) Empoli 0

Palermo 1 (Chochev 41) Atalanta 3 (Conti 19, Gomez 26, Cristante 78)

Sassuolo 1 (Matri 24) Chievo 3 (Inglese 39, 57, 67)

Torino 5 (Falque 2, Ajeti 9, Belotti 15, 61, Ljajic 53) Pescara 3 (Ajeti 73-og, Benali 75, 83)

Sampdoria 3 (Muriel 82-pen, Schick 83, Mbaye 88-og) Bologna 1 (Dzemaili 18)

Cagliari 0 Juventus 2 (Higuain 37, 47)

Played Saturday

Fiorentina 3 (Valero 41, Babacar 62, Bernardeschi 80-pen) Udinese 0

Played Friday

Napoli 2 (Zielinski 50, Giaccherini 68) Genoa 0

Playing today

Lazio v AC Milan (1945) — AFP