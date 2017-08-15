Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Sports

Hertha, Schalke made to sweat in German Cup first round

Tuesday August 15, 2017
07:41 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The Commodore 64 turns 35The Edit: The Commodore 64 turns 35

The Edit: More on BMW’s new X2 crossoverThe Edit: More on BMW’s new X2 crossover

The Edit: Kendrick Lamar tops Billboard chartThe Edit: Kendrick Lamar tops Billboard chart

The Edit: Pikachu parade in YokohamaThe Edit: Pikachu parade in Yokohama

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Hertha Berlin's Mitchell Weiser celebrates after scoring the first goal against Hansa Rostock. ― Reuters picHertha Berlin's Mitchell Weiser celebrates after scoring the first goal against Hansa Rostock. ― Reuters picBERLIN, Aug 15 ― Hertha Berlin needed late goals from Mitchell Weiser and Vedad Ibisevic to overcome third division Hansa Rostock 2-0 away in the German Cup first round yesterday with the game interrupted by crowd trouble.

Weiser broke the deadlock with a thundering shot from just inside the box in the 88th minute after two interruptions, including one of 15 minutes late in the second half when the visiting Hertha fans lit flares in the stands and fired some towards the home supporters' tribune.

Rostock fans responded by burning Hertha banners as the game looked on the brink of being abandoned.

Ibisevic tapped in Hertha's second goal in stoppage time.

Schalke 04's Ukrainian Yevhen Konoplyanka also scored two late goals to save his side's blushes with a 2-0 win at gutsy fourth-tier club BFC Dynamo.

Holders Borussia Dortmund advanced on Saturday with a 4-0 win away to amateurs Rielasingen-Arlen as did Bayern Munich who crushed third division hosts Chemnitz 5-0. ― Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline