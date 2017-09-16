Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hanover top the Bundesliga after easy 2-0 win over Hamburg

Saturday September 16, 2017
10:47 AM GMT+8

Tools

LHannover's Martin Harnik in Bundesliga action against Wolfsburg at Wolfsburg September 9, 2017. — Reuters pic Hannover's Martin Harnik in Bundesliga action against Wolfsburg at Wolfsburg September 9, 2017. — Reuters pic ONDON, Sept 16 — Promoted Hanover 96 went top of the Bundesliga on yesterday, as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 home win over Hamburg SV.

After a frustrating opening period for the hosts, the deadlock was broken shortly after the break when Austrian forward Martin Harnik struck from close range.

Hamburg attempted a mini-revival, but their hopes were dashed when substitute and new signing Ihlas Bebou of Togo scored an easy tap-in for his first goal for Hanover with less than 10 minutes remaining.

The win means that Andre Breitenreiter's men lead the league standings on 10 points, three ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim who are both in action tomorrow. — Reuters

