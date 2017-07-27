Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Grosjean clears air with Mercedes

Thursday July 27, 2017
11:07 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: George Saunders join Arundhati Roy on Man Booker longlistThe Edit: George Saunders join Arundhati Roy on Man Booker longlist

FIFPro keen to protect China’s football players amid debt concernsFIFPro keen to protect China’s football players amid debt concerns

ProjekMMO: Cantik bukan bimbo, kata peserta ‘Clever Girl’ProjekMMO: Cantik bukan bimbo, kata peserta ‘Clever Girl’

Ohio fair ride accident kills one, several injured (VIDEO)Ohio fair ride accident kills one, several injured (VIDEO)

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Haas’ Romain Grosjean at practice during the Austrian Grand Prix 2017 at Red Bull Ring, Spielberg July 7, 2017. — Reuters picHaas’ Romain Grosjean at practice during the Austrian Grand Prix 2017 at Red Bull Ring, Spielberg July 7, 2017. — Reuters picBUDAPEST, July 27 — Romain Grosjean made a “clear the air” phone call to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff following their disagreement at the British Grand Prix where he claimed he was blocked by Lewis Hamilton.

The Haas driver said he believed he lost two positions on the grid because he was impeded in qualifying by the Briton who went on to win the race.

But Wolff responded by suggesting that Grosjean should be happy to be in Formula One with his past record of incidents.

“I wasn’t very happy so I arranged a phone call,” Grosjean told reporters ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix. 

“The good news is that I have his number…

“We had a great phone call.

“We explained… I think there are tensions…

“They’re fighting for the world championship and probably some of my words were reported to Toto, but in a different way — and then he got a bit upset.”

The Frenchman added that he regretted saying, via team radio, that Mercedes “needed better GPS”.

“I didn’t mean anything against Lewis, or Mercedes. I was just saying that it cost me two positions on the grid.

“Starting P8 or P10 is a different matter in Formula 1. We’re all fighting for the same thing. So I do apologise I said the GPS wasn’t good, which is not fair to Mercedes.

“But I’m still thinking that I was on a fast lap and I lost three tenths.

“So, you know, it’s a shame, but it’s behind. It’s all good… We spoke with Toto and we’re friends.” — AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline