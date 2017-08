Gold and silver to Malaysia in men’s jianshu

Yeap Wai Kin who took gold for Malaysia in wushu's jianshu event for men at the KLCC August 20, 2017. — File pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Malaysia took both the gold and silver medals in the Sea Games men's jianshu event in the wushu competition at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

Surprisingly it was Yeap Wai Kin who pipped the favourite and team-mate Wong Weng Son to the gold. Wai Kin scored 9.67 points to Weng Son's 9.65, a rather slim margin for victory.

The bronze consolation went to Singapore's Jin Jie Fung on 9.48 points.

