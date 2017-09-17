Ginting wins all-Indonesian men’s final

SEOUL, Sept 17 — Indonesia”s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting claimed his first international title at the Korea Open World SuperSeries event today, beating fellow countryman Jonathan Christie in a neck-and-neck men”s singles final in Seoul.
Ginting, ranked 24th in the world, won the first game 21-13 but dropped the second 19-21 to compatriot and 22nd-ranked Christie.
Ginting — who upset world number one and local favourite Son Wan-ho a day earlier — fought back to take the third 22-20 and clinch the title.
The women’s singles saw a repeat of last month’s World Championship final, but this time it was India”s Pusarla V. Sindhu who came out on top, beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in a pulsating match.
Sindhu, the Olympic silver medallist and fifth seed, edged the eighth-seeded world champion Okuhara 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 after an 83-minute battle. — AFP