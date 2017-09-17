Ginting wins all-Indonesian men’s final

Winner Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (R) and runner up Indonesia's Jonatan Christie (L) pose on the podium during an awards ceremony after the men's singles final match at the Korea Open Badminton Superseries in Seoul on September 17, 2017. SEOUL, Sept 17 — Indonesia”s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting claimed his first international title at the Korea Open World SuperSeries event today, beating fellow countryman Jonathan Christie in a neck-and-neck men”s singles final in Seoul.

Ginting, ranked 24th in the world, won the first game 21-13 but dropped the second 19-21 to compatriot and 22nd-ranked Christie.

Ginting — who upset world number one and local favourite Son Wan-ho a day earlier — fought back to take the third 22-20 and clinch the title.

The women’s singles saw a repeat of last month’s World Championship final, but this time it was India”s Pusarla V. Sindhu who came out on top, beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in a pulsating match.

Sindhu, the Olympic silver medallist and fifth seed, edged the eighth-seeded world champion Okuhara 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 after an 83-minute battle. — AFP