Ghaddar still has it

Picture caption: Ghaddar (left) scored twice as Kelantan clinched their first win of the season. SHAH ALAM, Jan 28 — Kelantan got off to a flying start in the Malaysian Super League (MSL) with a comfortable 3-1 win over PKNS at Shah Alam Stadium yesterday.

Lebanese import Mohamad Ghaddar delivered for the Red Warriors by scoring two goals in two minutes.

The first came via a smooth counterattack finish in the 20th minute, and the second a penalty conversion in the 22nd minute, after the referee adjudged Brazilian import Alessandro Padovani Celin had been fouled in the box.

Kelantan captain Mohd Badhri Radzhi added the third four minutes into the second half with a sublime freekick just outside the box.

PKNS’ solitary goal came from Gonzalo Manuel Soto’s header two minutes into injury time.

This is Kelantan’s first game after their opening match against Melaka United on Jan 21 was postponed due to bad weather.

“Excellent show by Ghaddar. He has settled in quickly,” said Kelantan coach Zahasmi Ismail.

“I want this win to be the catalyst for the season.”

PKNS were tipped to be one of the teams to watch but have suffered back-to-back losses.

They fell 1-0 to Felda last week.

“When your engine room is not functioning this is what happens,” fumed PKNS coach E. Elavarasan.

“Our final ball was always poor. These are Super League teams, not Premier League. The gap is there and my players are feeling the crunch.

“It’s still early in the season. We will get better as the season progresses.”

Things could get more complicated for PKNS as they face Selangor in next Saturday, while Kelantan will have their hands full as they take on defending Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).