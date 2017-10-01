Gavin captures maiden Asian tour title in Taiwan Masters

Malaysian golfer Gavin Kyle Green won his first ever Asian Tour title at the Taiwan Masters. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Malaysian pro golfer, Gavin Kyle Green finally ended a barren run by securing his first ever Asian Tour title at the Taiwan Masters, today.

The 23-year-old who only managed to emerge as runner-up thrice this season, carded a one-under-par 71 to claim a two-shot victory over four closest rivals in the final round of the meet at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club in Taipei.

His winning total of nine-under-par 279 saw him pocket US$160,000 (RM675,736) besides wresting the top spot in the Asia Tour Order of Merit standings from Scott Hend of Australia.

Overnight leader Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines who shot a 74, finished in joint second with three others — Adilson Da Silva of Brazil (69), Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe (70) and Keith Horne of South Africa (71), all finishing seven-under-par 281.

Two other Malaysian players — Ben Leong and Nicholas Fung came in joint seventh and 16th respectively while seasoned campaigner Danny Chia came in last place.

The elated Gavin dedicated the memorable victory to his grandfather, Gerald Green who passed away from a heart-attack on Sept 20 while revealing that the latter played a pivotal role in inspiring him to achieve glory in his golfing career.

“I told everybody earlier this week that it would be huge if I won this week for him,” Gavin was quoted as saying in the Asian Tour website;www.asiantour.com.

In the meantime, he also acknowledged that today’s competition was very stiff as he had to fight neck to neck with the four closest rivals before pulling off a success.

“We were all trying to push each other. It is a huge deal that the win came at this point in time. It will not come at a better time even though mum and dad are not here. They are busy helping grandma,” Gavin added.

Leading final round scores:

279 — Gavin Kyle Green (MAS) 67-70-71-71;

281 — Adilson da Silva (BRA) 71-68-73-69, Scott Vincent (ZIM) 69-76-66-70, Keith Horne (RSA) 70-68-72-71, Juvic Pagunsan (PHI) 68-69-70-74;

283 — Danthai Boonma (THA) 68-72-71-72;

285 — Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 68-72-75-70, Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 73-73-69-70, Arjun Atwal (IND) 73-71-70-71, BEN LEONG (MAS) 71-69-71-74;

286 — Settee Prakongvech (THA) 65-73-78-70;

287 — Chang Yikeun (KOR) 71-74-72-70, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (THA) 74-69-73-71, Prom Meesawat (THA) 73-71-71-72;

288 — Lu Chien-soon (TPE) 75-72-69-72;

289 — Lu Wen-teh (TPE) 71-72-73-73, NICHOLAS FUNG (MAS) 70-75-71-73, Antonio Lascuna (PHI) 70-71-73-75;

290 — Liang Wen-chong (CHN) 74-73-72-71, Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 71-73-74-72, S.Chikkarangappa (IND) 70-71-76-73;0

291 — Danny Chia (MAS) 71-75-75-70. — Bernama