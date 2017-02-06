Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 4:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Garcia holds off Stenson to win Dubai Classic

Monday February 6, 2017
02:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Linkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profilesLinkedln reveals top 10 most overused words on Malaysians’ profiles

Singapore to hold Presidential Elections in SeptemberSingapore to hold Presidential Elections in September

Brady inspires Patriots comeback in Super Bowl fairytaleBrady inspires Patriots comeback in Super Bowl fairytale

Businessman uses skylift to pray during Hokkien New YearBusinessman uses skylift to pray during Hokkien New Year

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Sergio Garcia wins the Dubai Desert Classic with a bogey-free round to move to 19-under for the tournament February 5, 2017. — File picSergio Garcia wins the Dubai Desert Classic with a bogey-free round to move to 19-under for the tournament February 5, 2017. — File picDUBAI, Feb 6 — Sergio Garcia won the Dubai Desert Classic, his 12th European Tour title, after a final round 69 yesterday kept him three shots clear of Ryder Cup team mate Henrik Stenson.

The Spaniard finished with a bogey-free round to move to 19-under for the tournament, ahead of Sweden's Open champion Stenson with Britain's Tyrell Hatton and Denmark's Lasse Jensen a further two shots adrift in third.

“I'm very happy to play the way I played, “ Garcia said on the European Tour website after dominating the tournament from the opening day on Thursday when he shot a 65.

“The way I handled some of the key moments and to beat Henrik, we all know how great a player he is.”

It was the 37-year-old Garcia's first win since the 2014 Qatar Masters and potentially moved him back into the world's top 10. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline