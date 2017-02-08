Frost remains tight-lipped over tiff with Chong Wei

Ties between Chong Wei and Frost appear to be going through a rough patch. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) technical director, Morten Frost Hansen, today declined to comment on his spat with national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

Ties between Chong Wei and Frost appeared to be going through a rough patch when they did not speak despite bumping into each other at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) this morning.

“I don’t have any comments. I’ve many things to think. About the court, I think you better ask BAM general manager, Lawrence Chew. So far I didn’t receive any report about other players getting injured when using this court (except Chong Wei),” he told the reporters at ABM, Bukit Kiara here today.

Chong Wei sustained an MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) injury on Saturday and blamed BAM for ignoring his complaint that the new court surface was slippery and dangerous to players.

The injury caused Chong Wei to withdraw from the All England Championships in March.

Nonetheless, Chong Wei’s injury is not the main issue as the world No. 1 player has been vocal in questioning Frost’s statement about his retirement, to coach Hendrawan.

Chong Wei said Frost should tell him directly if he wanted to talk about his retirement and not through a third party.

The issue between the two badminton icons is not new as it could have stemmed from a personal clash in 2015.

Frost was said to have disallowed coach Tey Seu Bock to accompany Chong Wei to the Japan Open then. — Bernama