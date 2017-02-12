Former footballer: Candidates for FAM president must have vast knowledge in football management

The logo of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is pictured at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2014. — Reuters picKOTA BARU, Feb 12 — The candidate elected as the President of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) must have vast knowledge and an expert in football management.

Former international and Kelantan stalwart Mohd Hashim Mustapha said delegates involved in the election during FAM’s 58th Congress must make the right choice to ensure the development of football in the country continues to progress.

“I am not an expert in the management of football but I have some experience and knowledge as a player. I feel the person elected for the post can be anyone but he or she must be able to work hard and bring about changes and progress,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

The FAM congress is expected to be held in March and the highlight of the congress will be the election for office bearers, especially the post of president held by Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Tengku Abdullah who taken over from his father Sultan Ahmad Shah had said that he would not seek reelection.

KAFA advisor Tan Sri Annuar Musa has confirmed his candidacy for the post of president while the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and FAM Integrity Committee chairman Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat are tipped to join the race.

Meanwhile, another former international Dali Omar said he hoped the incoming president would be firm with the players to improve the standard of Malaysian football.

“The President might be able to bring about changes in the management and administration but if the players fail to change their mindset and improve, all the efforts will be wasted.

“We need a president who is firm but fair. — Bernama