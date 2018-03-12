Five talking points from the Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's third goal in their Bundesliga home match with Hamburg March 10, 2018. — Reuters pic BERLIN, March 12 — Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th league goal for Bayern Munich, as his hat-trick against Hamburg moved the Bundesliga leaders closer to a sixth consecutive title.

Elsewhere, Michy Batshuayi fired Borussia Dortmund to a dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt, while Timo Werner endured a difficult return to his home club as RB Leipzig were held to a 0-0 draw in Stuttgart.

At the other end of the table, Wolfsburg remain without a win under new coach Bruno Labbadia, after they lost 3-0 against Hoffenheim.

Here AFP looks at five talking points from the weekend’s Bundesliga action.

Lewandowski’s century

Robert Lewandowski missed one penalty and scored another in the space of five minutes in Bayern Munich’s 6-0 thrashing of Hamburg on Saturday. The Polish star converted his second spot-kick in the 90th minute to wrap up a hat-trick and claim his 100th Bundesliga goal for Bayern. There was also a milestone for Franck Ribery, who scored the 51,000th goal in Bundesliga history. He celebrated by sprinting to his family in the crowd and kissing his six-year-old son. “I said to my wife that I would come to my son if I scored,” said Ribery. Hamburg remain seven points from safety and have not won in 13 league games. Reports in the German media suggest that coach Bernd Hollerbach could be fired after just seven games in charge.

Batshuayi back with a brace

Michy Batshuayi ended his mini goal drought for Borussia Dortmund as he scored a stoppage time winner against Eintracht Frankfurt. Batshuayi had not scored in three Bundesliga games before Sunday, but came off the bench to score twice in a key top six clash. “I was tired from the last few games and I was grateful to be given a break,” the Belgian told Sky. “I am very relieved because I haven’t been scoring recently.”

Werner’s return

Timo Werner pledged his allegiance to RB Leipzig after facing boos and whistles from Stuttgart fans yesterday. “I will definitely be playing for Leipzig next season,” Werner said after the game, amid rumours that he could leave the club in the summer. The 22-year-old striker joined Leipzig in 2016 after 14 years at Stuttgart, and was given a less than friendly welcome when he returned home this weekend. The 0-0 draw saw Leipzig extend their winless run to four games in the Bundesliga, while Werner has now not scored in seven league fixtures.

Brandt beaten by weather

Julian Brandt was unable to celebrate after his stoppage time goal secured Bayer Leverkusen a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach. The 21-year-old had been on the pitch for less than 25 minutes when he scored, but appeared to be too tired to even raise his arms in celebration. The young forward blamed his exhaustion on the sudden change in weather conditions. “I just didn’t have any energy left,” Brandt told Bild newspaper. “It was really humid (in Leverkusen on Saturday), and that was a big difference to the minus temperatures we played in last week.”

Woeful Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg’s weekend descended into farce as they lost 3-0 to Hoffenheim on Saturday. Bruno Labbadia’s side were late coming out of the dressing room after half-time when defender Jeffrey Bruma had difficulty tying his laces. The chaos continued later on when Robin Knoche fired a clearance against team mate Joshua Guilavogui and the ball rebounded into the Wolfsburg net. Labbadia said his team had “completely lost their heads”. — AFP