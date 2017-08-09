Five golfers who have won the Career Slam

File picture of golfing great Gary Player of South Africa celebrating with a leg kick after he and US golfers Arnold Palmer (left) and Jack Nicklaus finished the ceremonial tee off at the start of the 2015 Masters in Augusta, Georgia April 9, 2015. — Reuters picCHARLOTTE (US), Aug 9 — Five players who have won golf’s Career Grand Slam, which American Jordan Spieth hopes to become the sixth to complete by winning the PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow:

Jack Nicklaus

The 77-year-old American legend won a record 18 majors — six Masters, five PGA Championships, four US Opens and three British Opens — and was a major runner-up 19 times. He completed his Career Grand Slam with a one-stroke victory in the 1966 British Open at Muirfield. A victory at the 1971 PGA made the “Golden Bear” the first to win each major at least twice and a win at the 1978 British Open made Nicklaus the first to win each three times.

Tiger Woods

The 41-year-old American, sidelined for the rest of the season by a nagging back injury, has won 14 major titles — four Masters, four PGAs, three US Opens and three British Opens. He won four majors in a row from the 2000 US Open through the 2001 Masters, a run known as the Tiger Slam. Woods completed the Career Grand Slam at the 2000 British Open at St. Andrews. A 2005 British Open win at St. Andrews gave him at least two of every major title. His most recent major crown came at the 2008 US Open and gave him at least three wins in each major tournament.

Gary Player

The 81-year-old South African captured nine major titles, three Masters and British Opens, two PGAs and one US Open. The “Black Knight” was 29 when he won his fourth major title at the 1965 US Open to become the only golfer from outside the United States to complete the Career Grand Slam. He won his first major title at the 1959 British Open and his last at the 1978 Masters.

Ben Hogan

The US legend won nine career major titles to match Player for fourth on the all-time list and completed his Career Grand Slam with his lone British Open crown in 1953. He also won four US Opens and the Masters and PGA twice each. The “Wee Iceman” died in 1997 at age 84.

Gene Sarazen

The “Squire” captured seven major titles in his career, taking the 1935 Masters to complete his Grand Slam. He was helped in winning the second major at Augusta National by a double eagle (albatross) at the par-5 15th hole in the final round, the so-called “Shot Heard ‘Round the World.” The American died in 1999 at age 97. He won three PGAs, two US Opens, one Masters and one British Open. — AFP