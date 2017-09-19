First 800m win puts para athlete Siti on road to redemption

Siti Noor Iasah Ariffin (right) celebrates her 800m T20 win with silver medallist Maswinah Suanang. — Picture by Azneal Ishak BUKIT JALIL, Sept 19 — Narrowly missing out on a medal at Rio Paralympics last year was depressing for Siti Noor Iasah Ariffin, but however, she’s made of sterner stuff.

Yesterday, the 28-year-old competed in her first ever 800m race and won in spectacular fashion.

From the start, she and teammate Maswinah Suanang were side by side until the final 200m when Siti sprinted away. She eventually crossed the line seven seconds ahead of Maswinah.

What makes it more incredible is: She’s been training the 800m for only a month.

“Many felt I was down on myself, had injuries and personal issues which may hamper me mentally but in truth I was all right. In competition, anything can happen and I took that experience as a learning lesson,” said Siti.

“While analysing my runs, we realised I lacked power coming down the final 60 metres or so.

“In order to increase my endurance, so I would have extra juice in my tank coming down the stretch, I decided to take up the difficult 800m.

“No one told me to do it. I did it of my own volition. I want to get a gold medal at next year’s Asian Para Games (Jakarta) and this is part of my preparations.”

Siti was a medal prospect in the T20 (intellectual disability) women’s 400m at Rio but lost when Poland’s Barbara Niewiedzial dove across the finish line, crossing it with her lower half and planted her face on the ground to finish in third place. And denying Siti.

Despite finishing fourth, Siti set a new Asian record 58.55s. Malaysia protested the dive but the jury dismissed it.

“The thing I learnt most is not to give up. I have a great family and team with me which makes things easier.

“My pet event is still the 400m but if I start doing well in the 800 who knows. I could take it up and do both in the future.”

Siti’s an example of our para athletes’ strong will. They face adversity daily and rise above it every time. Siti is a prime example of sheer grit.