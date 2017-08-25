Fifth day of sailing sees early races in 11 categories

LANGKAWI, Aug 25 — Sailing events, which entered the fifth day in conjunction with the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017), at the National Yachting Sports Complex here, continued with early races in 11 categories today.

The seventh and eighth races in the men’s International 470 category and men’s International 420 category are expected to give the gold for Malaysia with the excellent performance displayed by national sailors in the six races previously.

Mohamad Faizal Norizan and Ahmad Syukri Abdul Aziz who led the International 470 category with nine penalty points must ensure that they remained in the top position as only one penalty point separated them from the closest challengers from the Philippines, Lester Troy Tayong/ Emerson Villena.

In the men’s 420 International category, the pair of Muhamad Uzair Amin Mohd Yusof and Naquib Eiman Shahrin, who continued to lead in the six races with six penalty points earlier, were also seen to have a bright chance of contributing the gold after leaving behind Koh Yi Nian/Wong Riji from Singapore who now had 14 penalty points, and Thai sailors, Nopphorn Booncherd/Suthon Yampinid with nine penalty points.

The pair of Nur Aishah Kovo Mohd Yusri and Nurul Izzryn Shamsul Ariffin in the women’s International 420 category had a chance of improving their position today after obtaining only 14 penalty points through six races earlier, trailing by six points behind Thailand and Singapore.

The third and fourth races today involved the men’s Optimist and women’s Optimist, Laser Standard, men’s Laser Radial, women’s Laser Radial, while the fifth and sixth races were for the men’s Windsurfing RS One and women’s Windsurfing RS One.

As happened yesterday, the race scheduled for 10.30am was postponed to the evening due to the lack of wind.

Twenty-two national sailors are taking part in 14 categories in the biennial meet.

So far, the team Optimist have delivered the only gold medal while the Laser Standard team contributed a silver and the Laser Redial team claimed a bronze.

In the last championships in Singapore, the sailing squad raked in seven gold, five silver and two bronze medals which was the best SEA Games performance for Malaysia. — Bernama