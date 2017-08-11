Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Federer overcomes sloppy start to down Ferrer

Friday August 11, 2017
06:45 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Crystal Palace snap up United’s Fosu-Mensah on season-long loanCrystal Palace snap up United’s Fosu-Mensah on season-long loan

Newspaper woes send Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp into redNewspaper woes send Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp into red

The Edit: Taylor Swift tells of shock over alleged gropingThe Edit: Taylor Swift tells of shock over alleged groping

Trump steps up war of words, issues another warning to N. KoreaTrump steps up war of words, issues another warning to N. Korea

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Next up for Federer is a quarter-final against 12th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. —Reuters picNext up for Federer is a quarter-final against 12th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. —Reuters picMONTREAL, Aug 11 — World number three Roger Federer dropped his first set since June yesterday but recovered to dispatch Spaniard David Ferrer 4-6 6-4 6-2 at their last 16 meeting in the Rogers Cup.

Federer was sloppy from the start on centre court, sending routine forehands wide and providing the underdog Ferrer with early break opportunities in the ATP 1000 event in Montreal.

Ferrer capitalised by winning the first set to end Federer's streak of 32 consecutive sets won, a record that dates back to his defeat by Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open on June 14.

Frustration boiled over for the Swiss in the second set after he misfired with an overhead smash.

Federer, who turned 36 this week, responded by hitting a ball into the stands, earning a scolding but no official ball abuse call from the umpire.

The outburst appeared to steady the Swiss, whose serve and overall accuracy improved as the two-hour match progressed.

Ferrer has now lost all of his 17 contests against Federer, who is vying to take the world number one spot from injured Briton Andy Murray.

Next up for Federer is a quarter-final against 12th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated Frenchman Gael Monfils in a marathon match 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(2) yesterday. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline