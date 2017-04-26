FAM: One match suspension, RM3,000 fine for JDT’s Nazmi Faiz

Nazmi Faiz (left) was suspended for one match and fined RM3,000 by FAM Disciplinary Committee for violent conduct. — Picture by Khairil Ajhar JaafarKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 (Bernama) — Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor was suspended for one match and fined RM3,000 by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Disciplinary Committee for violent conduct in a FA Cup match against Pahang last Sunday.

FAM Disciplinary Committee chairman Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu said in a statement today that the punishment was meted out after viewing a video clip about the incident during the FA Cup second leg quarterfinal match between JDT and Pahang at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, Johor Bahru.

“He will be suspended for the Super League match between JDT and Melaka United at the Hang Jebat Stadium on May 6,” he said.

In the second leg FA Cup match last Sunday, Pahang who had taken a 3-1 lead from the first leg, made it to the semifinal despite losing 1-2 in the second leg.

Pahang marched on with a 4-3 aggregate score. — Bernama