Faiz has no time for haters

Faiz wants to focus on the positives. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali SEPANG, Jan 12 — Fifa Puskas Award winner Faiz Subri wants to stay positive and forget the “haters”.

The Penang player, who won the Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal in 2016 for his knuckleball freekick against Pahang in the Malaysian Super League match on Feb 16, 2016, received flak from certain quarters for his inability to speak “proper English”.

Some also attacked Faiz for fiddling with his phone to retrieve his speech which kept some of the best players on the planet waiting for close to 30 seconds.

Some even questioned why he declined to wear a Baju Melaju, despite receiving three sponsored pairs.

“I don’t care what other people said. I’ve done my part by making us (Malaysian) proud.

“I’ve done all I could to be the best,” he said after returning from Zurich, adding the weather was just too cold for him to wear a Baju Melayu.

Faiz is the first Asian to win the annual award which was first handed out in 2009.

He was an unknown before his wonder goal but now joins an elite cast of Puskas winners that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar.

Among those present to greet him yesterday was Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who rubbished the “attacks” on the Kedah-born striker.

“These are petty issues. Faiz has made us proud. A Malaysian is now top of the world,” said Khairy.

“The people who condemned him have not contributed anything on the world stage.

“It is hard for us to get stellar result from football but Faiz made it at the world level.”

Separately, Khairy said his ministry will reward Faiz with RM100,00 for his feat.

This is on top of the RM50,000 reward from FA of Malaysia (FAM) and RM50,000 from the Penang government.

Meanwhile, FAM deputy president Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah explained Faiz had no choice but to speak in English as there was no Malay translator available.

“If Faiz couldn’t speak English properly, he prepared his own speech and read it loud in front of the world’s best footballers.

“He’s done his best and we should be proud of him,” said Afandi.