Ex-England striker Rickie Lambert retires

LONDON, Oct 2 — Former England and Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert announced his retirement from football today.
The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Cardiff City in July after Premier League spells with Southampton, Liverpool and West Brom.
Lambert, who scored three goals in 11 appearances for England, said in a statement: “I have had some ups and downs in my career but to have represented clubs like Southampton, Liverpool and playing for my country in a World Cup were beyond my wildest dreams.
“Playing and scoring for England is probably my proudest professional moment and I will look back at every aspect of how I got there with fond memories.” — AFP