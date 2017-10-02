Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ex-England striker Rickie Lambert retires

Monday October 2, 2017
08:20 PM GMT+8

England's Rickie Lambert gestures following the final whistle during their international friendly match against Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London, August 14, 2013. – Reuters picEngland's Rickie Lambert gestures following the final whistle during their international friendly match against Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London, August 14, 2013. – Reuters picLONDON, Oct 2 — Former England and Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert announced his retirement from football today.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Cardiff City in July after Premier League spells with Southampton, Liverpool and West Brom.

Lambert, who scored three goals in 11 appearances for England, said in a statement: “I have had some ups and downs in my career but to have represented clubs like Southampton, Liverpool and playing for my country in a World Cup were beyond my wildest dreams.

“Playing and scoring for England is probably my proudest professional moment and I will look back at every aspect of how I got there with fond memories.” — AFP

